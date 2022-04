INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that it’s time to renew or purchase a first-time fishing license. The 2021-2022 fishing licenses expired on March 31.

To renew for the 2022-2023 season or to purchase one for the first time, visit on.IN.gov/INhuntfish or you can find a local retailer to make the purchase.

Also every year the DNR sponsors Free Fishing Days. The first one in 2022 is scheduled for May 1. You can get more information here.