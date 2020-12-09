Time running out to file claim for Equifax payment

Attorney General Curtis Hill is urging residents to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a restitution payment in light of the massive Equifax data breach. Hoosiers have just one more week to file a claim for a payment.

Nearly 4 million Hoosiers are eligible for a restitution payment, and most have not yet filed a claim, Attorney General Hill said. The last day to file is Dec. 16.

“As a result of our settlement with Equifax following its data breach, we have millions of dollars to distribute to eligible Hoosiers who visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and successfully file a claim,” Attorney General Hill said. “But if you want the money you are rightfully owed, you have to act by Dec. 16. Visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim today!”

The Equifax data breach occurred from May 2017 to July 2017 and impacted approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. The breach compromised Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers and credit card information. Attorney General Hill sued Equifax following the data breach and secured a settlement with the company, which agreed to pay the state of Indiana $19.5 million.

Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement with Equifax in July 2019. Instead, the Office of the Indiana Attorney General opted to file its own lawsuit against the company. As a result, Indiana received more money than any of the states that participated in the multistate settlement, which distributed $175 million among the participating states.

Attorney General Hill encourages all Hoosiers who were Indiana residents between March 2017 and July 2017 to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and enter the required information to file a claim. You will be able to select whether you would like your payment digitally or in the form of a paper check. Payments will be distributed after the Dec. 16 claim deadline.

Visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com for more information about filing a claim and for answers to frequently asked questions about the settlement.