INDIANAPOLIS – NBA All-Star Weekend comes to Indianapolis next year—and Hoosiers have the first chance to see the action in person.

Tickets go on sale Monday afternoon for State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which features the 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest. It’s all set for Feb. 17, 2024.

Tickets start at $24 and will be available at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24. Only Indiana residents will be able to get them; anyone who tries to buy tickets from out of state will have their order canceled.

From the Ticketmaster website:

Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of Indiana. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside Indiana will be canceled without notice and refunds given. There is an 8 ticket limit for sales to this event.

Organizers said a limited allotment of 10,500 tickets will be available for Indiana residents. Lucas Oil Stadium will be reconfigured to hold around 35,000 fans for All-Star Weekend festivities. Find out more about tickets here.

While Lucas Oil Stadium will host All-Star Saturday Night, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be the site for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, 2024.