“Thrill-seeker” arrested after driving 142 mph in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been arrested after driving by a patrolling officer at a speed of 142 m.p.h. early Saturday morning.
Lance A. Muckey, 35, of Portage, told the trooper he was a “thrill-seeker” after being asked about the reason for his high speed. He was stopped on I-80/94 east bound at the 1-mile marker around 3 a.m.
The trooper was in an unmarked vehicle and clocked Muckey as traveling at 142 m.p.h on a 55 m.p.h. area.
Indiana State Police say further investigation revealed the presence of alcoholic beverages on Muckey’s breath.
A certified chemical test for intoxication showed his blood alcohol content at .16%. That is twice the legal limit in Indiana (.08%).
Muckey was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.
He faces the following charges:
- Operating While Intoxicated Prior Conviction (Level 6 Felony)
- Operating While Intoxicated Endangering (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Operating While Intoxicated (Class C Misdemeanor)
- Reckless Driving (Class B Misdemeanor)