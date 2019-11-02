“Thrill-seeker” arrested after driving 142 mph in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been arrested after driving by a patrolling officer at a speed of 142 m.p.h. early Saturday morning.

Lance A. Muckey, 35, of Portage, told the trooper he was a “thrill-seeker” after being asked about the reason for his high speed. He was stopped on I-80/94 east bound at the 1-mile marker around 3 a.m.

The trooper was in an unmarked vehicle and clocked Muckey as traveling at 142 m.p.h on a 55 m.p.h. area.

Indiana State Police say further investigation revealed the presence of alcoholic beverages on Muckey’s breath.

A certified chemical test for intoxication showed his blood alcohol content at .16%. That is twice the legal limit in Indiana (.08%).

Muckey was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

He faces the following charges: