Three teens arrested after police pursuit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Three teenagers were arrested following a police pursuit in Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

An Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over an SUV for a traffic violation on the city’s southeast side at the intersection of Legrande Ave and Dawson St, just east of Interstate 65. Police said the vehicle sped away, leading officers on a pursuit that ended when the SUV crashed fence in the 800 block of S Oakland Ave, about two miles northeast of where the pursuit started.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene. Two other occupants in the vehicle, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, did not run from the scene and were taken into custody.

While officers were chasing the driver on foot, they lost sight of him between houses. A short time later they received information that the suspect had entered a home in the area.

SWAT were called to assist and a perimeter was set around the house. Officers were able to get innocent bystanders out of the house before a search revealed the suspect had ran out the back door before the perimeter was set.

Officers later located the suspect at his residence and took him into custody around 6:30 p.m. He was identified as Victor White, 19, of Indianapolis. The 18-year-old, Alexis Hernandez, and 16-year-old were also arrested.

Investigators said during the pursuit a handgun and counterfeit money was allegedly thrown from the vehicle. They were recovered by police and the handgun was found to be stolen. Hernandez and juvenile were allegedly throwing the money out of the vehicle and one of them threw the handgun.

The two adults, White and Hernandez were taken to the Marion County Jail and juvenile was turned over the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

There were no injuries reported during the incident and it remains under investigation.