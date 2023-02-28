HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say a 2A boys basketball sectional game was evacuated on Tuesday night after a threat was called in to Tell City High School.

The North Posey superintendent says everyone was evacuated following the North Posey and South Spencer game when a threat was called in. The second game of the night was canceled while the building was searched.

Forest Park High School Athletics posted on Facebook saying they will play against Crawford County on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Tell City High School. The Crawford County athletic director said the threat was unfounded and that all students, players and cheerleaders have been accounted for. The Crawford County athletic director also said anyone who purchased a ticket for Tuesday night’s game would be awarded valid entry on Wednesday.

Tell City-Troy Township officials say there will be an extra law enforcement presence at the game on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.