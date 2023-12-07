INDIANA (WANE) — Ryan White became the face of the HIV and AIDS crisis that plagued the U.S. since the early 80s, but before gaining national fame he was a Hoosier.

White was born on December 6, 1971, in Kokomo.

White became a national symbol for AIDS after being diagnosed at 13 years old. He was diagnosed after receiving a blood transfusion in December of 1984. White was told he would only have 6 months to live, but after fighting off the initial illness, he attempted to return to school.

White was faced with backlash from his school district’s superintendent who did not allow him to return to school and forced him to listen in on class sessions over the phone. Due to the lack of knowledge of AIDS, many around the school- teachers, parents and other school officials- feared the disease would spread through casual contact.

After winning a court case, White was allowed to return to school but faced more discrimination, some even extending to his mother. In 1987, the family moved away to Cicero, Indiana where White was greeted by the principal of his new school with a handshake.

White went on to represent AIDS in the public view. He fought to destigmatize the disease and to work on bettering blood supply by testing for the infectious disease. A television film was made about White’s life story called “The Ryan White Story”, which aired in 1989. In 1990, White was able to attend the Academy Awards in Los Angeles before he was rushed back to the Indianapolis Riley Children’s Hospital for a worsening respiratory condition.

White died on April 8, 1990, just a month before he was supposed to graduate.

White’s legacy has lived on through the Ryan White Comprehensive AIDS Resources Emergency, or CARE Act, which was enacted in August of 1990. The CARE Act was created to address the unmet health needs of those living with HIV disease by funding primary health care and support services.

To find out more about Ryan White and HIV care and treatment, head to the organization’s website.