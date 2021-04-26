Third of Hoosiers 16 and older fully vaccinated for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say nearly one-third of Indiana residents ages 16 and older have now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health said Monday that about 1.74 million Hoosiers — or 32% of Indiana’s roughly 5.3 million residents ages 16 and older — have been fully vaccinated.

Another 2.29 million first doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

People fully vaccinated have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Indiana officials made all state residents age 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on March 31.