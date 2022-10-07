One of the characters at the drive thru scare

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As more Halloween festivities start to kick off around the Wabash Valley, you can now have the same experience as a haunted house but without leaving your car.

The third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in the Exhibit Hall.

You drive through the Exhibit Hall and tune in to 94.1 FM to hear “spooky music” over the radio.

As you drive through the “creepy fog”, you’ll meet a number of scary characters.

“We know Halloween is such a wonderful experience for families and we said ‘hey we want to do something fun’ because it gives you a chance to bring out a different character in yourself but this way you can stay in the car with your family,” Danny Wayne, event producer, said.

The “Drive Thru-Scare” is taking place October 7-9, and then October 14-15 from 6-10 p.m.

Tickets are $23 dollars per vehicle and Wayne said a portion of proceeds will benefit a great cause.

“Our friends from FSA Counseling and the Vigo County Fairgrounds benefit from this so each ticket bought, they get a percentage and this Sunday night from 6-7 p.m., an additional $3 will go to St. Jude,” Wayne said.

You can either purchase a ticket when you get there, or ahead of time by clicking here.