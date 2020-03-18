Think you’ve been a victim of price gouging? Contact the Indiana Attorney General’s office

(WANE) Attorney General Curtis Hill on Wednesday urged urged Indiana residents who believe they have been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods during the coronavirus pandemic to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

While price-gouging authority in Indiana law specifically refers to fuel prices during a state of emergency, the Office of the Attorney General has authority to enforce the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, which permits appropriate enforcement of any unfair, abusive, deceptive or unconscionable conduct. In an executive order issued Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers who believe they’ve been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods should contact the Attorney General’s Office.

In accordance with the executive order and the authority of the Office within Indiana law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is accepting complaints related to excessive prices for all consumer goods.

To submit a price-gouging complaint, the Office is encouraging Hoosiers to utilize the online consumer complaint form, which can be found at www.indianaconsumer.com, click on “File a Complaint”. If you have questions about the types of complaints handled by the Consumer Protection Division, you may call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.