INDIANA (WANE) – Vacationing in Indiana gives visitors plenty to check out, like Indiana Dunes National Park, or the Indianapolis Zoo.

After the day has ended, guests will likely be looking to get the best value on booking a hotel. With that in mind, TripAdvisor’s list of the best value hotels in Indiana gives visitors a few options for highly-rated stays.

The 10 highest-rated Indiana hotels on TripAdvisor are sorted by best value, which takes a few factors into consideration, including traveler ratings, confirmed availability from the website’s partners, prices, booking popularity, location, and personal user preferences.

One of the website’s featured filters is bubble rating, which measures the “quality, quantity, and age of individual travelers’ ratings and reviews.” According to TripAdvisor, bubble ratings differ from popularity indexes because they are based on “an absolute measure of quality,” with five bubbles being “excellent.”

According to TripAdvisor’s list of Indiana hotels with the best value and the highest bubble ratings, these stand out above the rest:

Ironworks Hotel Indy Morris Inn Bottleworks Hotel The Bradley SpringHill Suites by Marriott Bloomington 4411 Inn & Suites Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport, an IHG Hotel West Baden Springs Hotel SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Westfield The Whittaker Inn

It’s no wonder the Ironworks Hotel Indy comes highly recommended. According to travel agency Reservation Desk, some amenities for the hotel include free internet access, room service, a 24-hour fitness facility, laundry services, dry cleaning, and they even let you bring your pet.