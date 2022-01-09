These are the best colleges in Indiana, according to Niche

(STACKER) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Indiana using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state:

#10. University of Evansville (Evansville)

– Acceptance rate: 71% (1090-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,978

#9. Taylor University (Upland)

– Acceptance rate: 68% (1080-1310 SAT)

– Net Price: $26,703

#8. Valparaiso University (Valparaiso)

– Acceptance rate: 86% (1070-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,824

#7. Butler University (Indianapolis)

– Acceptance rate: 73% (1150-1330 SAT)

– Net Price: $39,923

#6. DePauw University (Greencastle)

– Acceptance rate: 64% (1130-1360 SAT)

– Net Price: $29,557

#5. Wabash College (Crawfordsville)

– Acceptance rate: 64% (1120-1320 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,285

#4. Indiana University – Bloomington (Bloomington)

– Acceptance rate: 78% (1150-1360 SAT)

– Net Price: $13,036

#3. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Terre Haute)

– Acceptance rate: 74% (1250-1460 SAT)

– Net Price: $45,356

#2. Purdue University (West Lafayette)

– Acceptance rate: 60% (1190-1440 SAT)

– Net Price: $12,684

#1. University of Notre Dame (Notre Dame)

– Acceptance rate: 16% (1400-1550 SAT)

– Net Price: $30,536