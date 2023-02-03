Sometimes it pays for diners to have an open mind. Restaurants that may not look like anything special on the outside may have some of the best food you have ever tasted behind its doors.

Cheapism is putting these so-called “holes-in-the-wall” on a pedestal and highlighting the ones that they say has the best fried chicken.

Wagner’s Village Inn in Oldenburg (22171 Main Street) takes home the title for Indiana.

According to the list, the fried chicken at the Village Inn is some of the best in Indiana and is “coated in a crisp, crumb-like coating with lots of big flecks of black pepper.”

The chicken is offered “family style”, meaning it comes with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, and rolls.

In 2019, the Village Inn was featured in an article about fried chicken in the New York Times.

