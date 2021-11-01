The Milk Bank in urgent need of over 300 donors by end of 2021

Make sure to use only non-toxic pens or markers to write on breast milk storage bags.

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – As the year comes to a close, The Milk Bank is asking women to consider becoming a milk donor to help care for premature, fragile infants and families.

“The Milk Bank is on course to distribute over 300,000 ounces of pasteurized donor human milk this year. To meet the needs of the tiniest patients, your milk donations are needed now,” said Freedom Kolb, Executive Director of The Milk Bank.

Blake Evans’ packed shipment of frozen breast milk that she is donating to an organization is seen on Tuesday June 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Salisbury Post, Wayne Hinshaw)

Pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) is most often used in NICUs and hospitals for preterm or fragile infants when a parent’s own milk is not available, The Milk Bank said. Human milk is a preterm infant’s best shot at survival, with a 75% increase when a preemie receives a diet of 100% human milk.

Since preemies are born weeks or months earlier than expected, a mother’s body may need more time to adjust to breastfeeding. The Milk Bank said donated milk gives infants the nutrients they need while their mothers establish a supply.

To become a donor, you must:

Complete a 10-minute phone screening with The Milk Bank’s donor mother coordinator at 317-536-1670. Complete and return an informational packet, including signed forms from your baby’s pediatrician and your obstetrician. The Milk Bank will arrange for you to get your blood drown and cover all costs. After all of your information is completed and reviewed, you’ll be approved.

Once a woman is approved, The Milk Bank said it can accept donated milk at one of 60 Milk Depots. Shipping supplies will be sent to donors at no cost.

For more information or to see if you’re eligible, visit to The Milk Bank’s website or call 317-536-1670.