The lasting benefits of March Madness in Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Tournament has the potential to bring more than $150 million to the Hoosier state but this economic opportunity goes beyond the month of March.

Though a pandemic isn’t the ideal time to host a big event, it was the perfect way for Indiana to create a path to recovery.

When it comes to attracting people to the state, research shows it starts with a visit.

“I like the city a lot, I’ve never been here, we were saying that it’s a nice campus for sure,” said Alex Beck, a fan traveling to West Lafayette from Ohio.

Visit Indiana hopes that experience will cause people like Beck to come back for a visit.

“We have found from all of our research that the perception of Indiana is much better among people who have had an experience here,” said Elaine Bedel, Secretary of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation

If Ohio State does well, Beck said he may be sticking around.

“We’re just kind of soaking it all in right now,” explained Beck.

That down time between games is when Indiana gets to show off.

The state is sharing six videos to promote some of the area’s finest.

“We were so fortunate to have Dave Letterman do the voice over in all of those videos,” said Bedel.

“I think that Indiana is just a great state,” said Beck. “And it’s a perfect set up. It’s cool how they’re hosting it in different cities and how they’re all moving it to Indianapolis. I’m excited!”

As for how much money the tournament will bring to Indiana, that’s unknown.

The best estimate is the $150 million Minneapolis brought in when that city hosted the Final Four before the pandemic.

“It could be more, it could be less, but one thing is for sure, it’s really a shot in the arm for our leisure and hospitality business,” said Bedel.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said the pandemic hit restaurants and hotels in Indiana hard.

“The tourism hospitality industry was probably the most immediate and most diversely impacted by the virus,” said Crouch.

The tournament should be a great boost.

“We’re estimating that our occupancy rate in Indianapolis will be at 50-60 percent and in the outlying donut counties it will be increased to 15-20 percent,” said Crouch.

Though many are rooting for Purdue (the only Indiana based team in the tournament) to make it to the end, the state wins from March Madness either way.

“We’re hoping that through all this national media attention that people will get the idea, oh, maybe I should go visit Indiana,” said Bedel.

You can help promote all of the cool things Indiana has to offer by using #INCrowd on social media and sharing what you love most about the state.