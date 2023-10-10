INDIANA (WANE) — While we can spot most big cities in movies, most never think to consider how the Hoosier State may be shown off in Hollywood.

Here are some movies set specifically in the Hoosier State!

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Set in Indianapolis, this film follows two teenagers with an unconventional meeting through a cancer support group. The film follows the journey of the two falling in love and the hardships of cancer not just in a blooming relationship but everyone who surrounds them.

A League of Their Own (1992)

Taking place across Indiana and Chicago, baseball owners decide to start all-women teams to not let baseball go dormant while men are fighting in World War II. In the journey to find women for the teams, a scout comes across two sisters in Oregon. The story follows the sisters’ journeys and the team as women in baseball along with the former baseball player, Jimmy Dugan, and his support for the sport after his career ended.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

According to Rotten Tomatoes, while still a boy, Abraham Lincoln loses his mother to a vampire’s bite. He vows revenge but fails in the attempt, narrowly escaping with his life. He is rescued by Henry (Dominic Cooper), a charismatic vampire hunter who instructs Abe in the fine art of dispatching bloodsuckers. Abe (Benjamin Walker) continues his fight against the undead well into adulthood and his presidency, making a last stand against the ultimate vampire foe (Rufus Sewell) on the eve of the Civil War’s defining battle.

A Christmas Story (1983)

Set in the fictitious town of Hohman, Indiana, this cult classic follows Ralphie and his family through the holiday season. Following the short stories by Jean Shepard, movie watchers can see Ralphie escape a bully, dream of a Red Ryder BB Gun and dressed up in a pink bunny suit, while his family experiences the woes of the holidays as a middle-class family.

A History of Violence (2005)

According to Rotten Tomatoes, when a pair of petty criminals attempt to rob his small-town diner, Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) quickly and easily kills them both. In the flush of news coverage of Tom’s seemingly heroic actions, a threatening stranger named Carl Fogarty (Ed Harris) comes to town, fingering the unassuming family man as long-missing Philadelphia mobster Joey Cusack. To the horror of his wife, Edie (Maria Bello), and teenage son, Jack (Ashton Holmes), Tom finds he must confront his violent past.

Hoosiers (1986)

Set in a small Indiana town, this film follows a failed college coach who is hired at a small high school to coach and direct the basketball program. The film explores the coach’s journey to develop a strong team while also fighting the town’s criticism for his temper and choice of assistant coach.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

According to Rotten Tomatoes, this science fiction adventure is about a group of people who attempt to contact alien intelligence. Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) witnesses an unidentified flying object and even has a “sunburn” from its bright lights to prove it. Roy refuses to accept an explanation for what he saw and is prepared to give up his life to pursue the truth about UFOs.

Over the Hedge (2006)

Set in the suburbs of Indiana, Over the Hedge follows RJ the raccoon as he fools a family of woodland creatures into helping him replace food from a hungry bear. Verne, the tortoise and leader of the group, is suspicious at first but grows to love RJ even as he fools all the creatures to help him make peace with the bear and causes more trouble for the group with the humans they steal from.

Breaking Away (1979)

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Dave (Dennis Christopher) and his working-class friends Cyril (Daniel Stern), Moocher (Jackie Earle Haley) and Mike (Dennis Quaid) spend their post-high school days in Bloomington, Indiana, sparring with snooty students from the local university, chasing girls and–in Dave’s case–dreaming of competitive bicycle racing. The four friends face opposition from all corners as they decide to make Dave’s dreams come true in the university’s annual bicycle endurance race.

These are just some that made the list, but there are tons more that feature the “Crossroads of America.”