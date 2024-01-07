INDIANAPOLIS — The death penalty has a complicated history and legacy in Indiana.

Since Indiana initially implemented capital punishment statutes in 1897, 92 men have been executed in the Hoosier State, per IN.gov. Two men who were sentenced to death in Indiana were executed in other states — Michael Lee Lockhart (Texas, 1997) and Alton Colman (Ohio, 2002).

Since 1897, all of the State of Indiana’s executions have taken place at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, according to IN.gov. Not all executions in Indiana are carried out at the state prison in Michigan City, however.

Since the U.S. government established a death chamber at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 1995, 16 executions have been carried out in Terre Haute. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 13 of those executions have been carried out since 2020.

Indiana ranks outside the top 10 in executions since 1976. The Hoosier State has seen 20 executions over the last 48 years. The total ranks 15th nationally.

Statista data indicates Texas has executed the most people since 1976, utilizing capital punishment 578 times. Oklahoma is second on the list with 119 executions.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Oklahoma has the most executions per capita at 2.83 per 100,000 residents.

Standards for capital punishment in Indiana have changed over the last 127 years — including the way in which executions are carried out. Hanging was the required form of execution in Indiana from 1897 to 1913, per IN. gov. 13 people were hung in the Hoosier State before the law changed.

From 1913-95, all executions were carried out via electrocution. 65 prisoners were killed via electrocution in Indiana between 1914 and 1995.

Gregory Resnover, who was executed in 1994, was the last Indiana State Prisoner to be killed via electrocution. Indiana began using lethal injection to carry out executions in 1995.

Since then, 19 people have been executed via lethal injection. Per IN.gov, Tommie J. Smith, who was convicted of murder in Marion County in 1981, was the first Hoosier State prisoner to be killed via lethal injection.

The State of Indiana has not executed a person since 2009 when Matthew Eric Wrinkles was killed via lethal injection. Wrinkles was convicted of killing three people in 1994, according to IndyStar.

Wrinkles appeared on an episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” via a remote feed from prison before he was executed.

Wrinkles is one of a few high-profile prisoners executed in Indiana. The most notable of them is likely Timothy McVeigh, who was executed at the federal prison in Terre Haute in 2001.

McVeigh was responsible for the bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995. More than 150 people, including 19 children, were killed during the bombing.

The last person executed at the federal prison was Dustin John Higgins in 2021. The United States Department of Justice formally paused executions in July 2021.

State executions were also paused temporarily in Indiana in 1972 when the United States Supreme Court determined all state death penalty sentencing statutes were unconstitutional. The decision, which came from Furman v. Georgia, determined the death penalty violated language in the U.S. Constitution that mandates prisoners not be subjected to “cruel and unusual punishment.

Only two U.S. Supreme Court Judges at the time, however, found all capital punishment to be completely unconstitutional. Because only two judges held that opinion, states were allowed to revise death penalty legislation.

Indiana was one of the states to revise its laws. According to IN.gov, the Indiana General Assembly enacted new capital punishment legislation in 1993 as a result of Furman v. Georgia.

Per IN.gov, in 1977, the Indiana Supreme Court struck down the 1993 statutes passed by Indiana’s General Assembly to account for the precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court in Woodson v. North Carolina, which found the Tar Heel State’s mandatory death penalty for individuals convicted of first-degree murder to be unconstitutional.

Indiana’s General Assembly then quickly passed new legislation in October 1977 to reinstate the death penalty. The statutes have stood for the last 47 years.

Currently, the death penalty is only available for murder in Indiana. Prosecutors can only seek the death penalty if they can prove offenders in question meet at least one of 18 “aggravating factors,” per Indiana State documents.

Prosecutors can also seek life in prison without parole for offenders who meet at least one of the 18 aggravating factors. Life without parole became a sentencing option in capital murder cases in Indiana in 1993.

According to IN.gov, if a death sentence is imposed in Indiana, it may be subjected to three levels of appellate review. Offenders may also request clemency from Indiana’s governor.

In 1989, the Hoosier State’s General Assembly created the Indiana Public Defender Commission to “set standards for the appointment and compensation of attorneys appointed to represent persons facing the death penalty,” per IN.gov.

In 2015, the Indiana General Assembly found that the average cost of a death penalty trial in the Hoosier State was $385,458 — nearly 10 times more than the cost of trial and appeal for cases in which the prosecution seeks a maximum sentence of life without parole.

Two men have been sentenced to death and later acquitted in Indiana — Larry Hicks and Charles Smith. Both were convicted of murder between 1978 and 1983. Both men were acquitted upon their respective retrials.

According to a report from Death Row USA, 2,363 prisoners were on death row in the U.S. in 2022.

Information from the Death Penalty Information Center suggests capital punishment is legal in 27 states in the U.S. In six of those states, however, executions have been paused by executive action.

Indiana borders two states that don’t allow executions — Illinois and Michigan. Oregon, Ohio, California, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Tennessee are the six states that have paused executions.

In the last year alone, Indiana has seen two high-profile cases in which the death penalty has been implicated.

In May, a judge ruled prosecutors could seek the death penalty for Elliahs Dorsey, who is accused of killing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath in April 2020. In July, prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty for Orlando Mitchell, who is accused of killing Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for March 1 in Mitchell’s case. Dorsey’s jury trial is slated to commence on Feb. 12.