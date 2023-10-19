BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Swifties and scholars are uniting next month at a sold-out conference that centers around the iconic singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Indiana University announced Thursday that Taylor Swift: The Conference Era will be held Nov. 3 and 4, with related activities on campus Nov. 2 and 5. But there are no blank spaces left– the free two-day event has already sold out. Now, the only way in is to sign up as a volunteer for the event.

More than 1,000 Swifties and scholars are meeting at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater near the Indiana University Bloomington campus to discuss all sorts of topics related to the artist, who is behind record-breaking ticket sales at the box office as she continues her Eras Tour– which is coming to Indianapolis in November 2024. But as the actual concert at Lucas Oil Stadium will still be one year away by the time next month’s conference rolls around, speakers at the event will reflect on the icon’s cultural relevance and her influence on pop culture, the economy, gender, fandom, politics, music theory, history and more.

Hour-long conference panels take place both days with more activities throughout each day, as well as screenings of the documentary “Miss Americana” and of the “All Too Well” short film that Swift wrote and directed to go along with the “10-Minute version” 2021 release of the song that originally appeared in shorter form on her 2012 album Red.

The day before the conference starts, Swift-themed activities are happening at IU Bloomington’s First Thursdays festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the campus’ Arts Plaza, followed by a dance party so fans can “shake it off” at 9 p.m. at the Back Door nightclub. After the conference wraps up, a market Nov. 5 will have artwork and other Swift-related goods available for purchase by area artists at the Cook Center for Public Arts and Humanities from noon to 4 p.m.

