(NEXSTAR) — Throughout the U.S., the median household income is around $75,000, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 5-year survey.

Your income can, of course, vary due to several factors, like where you live, your gender, and the field you’re in. Your highest level of educational attainment can also be impactful.

Among American workers who have only a high school diploma or equivalent, the median income is less than $37,000, according to data the Census released Thursday, which was based on their widespread community survey. Those who have a bachelor’s degree, however, report a median income of about $74,000.

Some fields will, on average, pay you much more than that.

Nationally, it’s those with a degree in engineering that have the highest reported median income: Americans between the ages of 25 and 64 with a degree in that field earn about $111,600, Census data shows. (This data is based only on the person’s first major, not necessarily whether they’re working in that field.)

There are other well-paying fields. Here are the five bachelor’s degrees that produce the highest median income, based on the Census data:

Engineering: $111,600 Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics: $100,000 Physical and Related Sciences: $85,700 Business: $80,100 Social Sciences: $79,300

There are, however, some fields that pay even less than the national median of approximately $74,000. According to the Census Bureau, the bachelor’s degrees with the lowest median income are:

Visual and performing arts: $55,000 Education: $57,900 Psychology: $61,600 Multidisciplinary Studies: $63,000 Literature and Languages: $64,600

Omitted from the highest- and lowest-ranked degrees is the “other” category, which covers degrees that don’t otherwise fall in the 14 categories the Census uses. (The national median income for those with “other” degrees was $61,800.)

What about Indiana?

Indiana’s top three income-producing degrees were identical to the nation’s top three, though the median incomes were lower than the national medians. Bachelor’s degrees in Biological, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Business rounded out the top five.

Engineering: $99,429 Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics: $78,221 Physical and Related Sciences: $77,836 Biological, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences: $75,031 Business: $72,789

The five degrees held by the lowest paid workers in Indiana, meanwhile, were:

Visual and performing arts: $45,885 Multidisciplinary Studies: $52,261 Education: $52,427 Literature and Languages: $52,772 Psychology: $54,566

The median income for “other” degree holders in Indiana was $57,381, according to the Census data.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018-2022 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that if you have any of the above degrees, you’re also facing student debt. Nationally, student debt has reached more than $1.7 trillion. Those living along the East Coast have the most debt, according to a recent review of data from the Department of Education.

Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.