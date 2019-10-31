Terre Haute woman arrested for DUI with two children in vehicle

Megan Lehman, 24, of Terre Haute was arrested on multiple counts after a DUI Thursday, October 31. 2019. (Indiana State Police)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Terre Haute woman was arrested for driving under the influence with two children in her vehicle.

Indiana State Police say Trooper Andrew Mattern stopped Megan Lehman for having no tail lights on her vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on October 30. Further investigation revealed Lehman was under the influence of a controlled substance. During a consent search of the vehicle, marijuana was found by Mattern. A seven-month old infant and six-year-old child were with Lehman in the vehicle.

The Vigo County Department of Child Services was contacted and the two children were released to the grandmother. Lehman refused to submit to a certified chemical test and was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Lehman was charged with the following: