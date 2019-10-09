Terre Haute man eludes police before being brought down by taser

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Terre Haute man ran from police for three hours before being brought down by a taser Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say Trooper Rondell Shelton was approaching an intersection around 3:00 p.m. when a white Lincoln ran through the red light and narrowly avoided Shelton in his fully-marked police vehicle. He immediately activated his lights to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The Lincoln pulled over and came to a stop, but the driver immediately got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene on foot. Shelton attempted to catch the driver but was unable to do so.

He was however able to obtain information from a passenger who identified him as Corey Akons, 34, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the course of Shelton’s investigation, he found that Akons had multiple warrants for his arrest in Vigo County.

After a three-hour search involving multiple troopers, Akons was located at an apartment complex. He tried to flee officers again, but troopers managed to deploy a taser and take Akons into custody.

Below are the current charges against Akons: