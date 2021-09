TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a Terre Haute man died Wednesday after being crushed by a dumpster.

They say Roy Charles was crushed while the dumpster was being moved. It appears to be an accidental death.

Police responded about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the scene where CPR was being performed on Charles, but the man died from his injuries.

The Tribune-Star reports an autopsy and standard chemical tests on the person who was moving the dumpster are pending.