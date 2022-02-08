TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The company that’s taken over stalled plans for a new casino in Terre Haute, Indiana, is dropping its proposed location overlooking the city sewage treatment plant and county jail.

Churchill Downs Inc. applied Monday with Vigo County officials to rezone land on the city’s east side near the Interstate 70-Indiana 46 interchange.

That original site was criticized as an inferior location in a since-withdrawn lawsuit over the Indiana Gaming Commission’s decision in November to award the project license to Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs.

The company said many people in the community encouraged selection of a new location for its planned $240 million project that includes a 10-story, 125-room hotel.