Tennessee woman dies in Miami County crash, two others injured

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (ISP) – A woman died following a crash in Miami County Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police as well as the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. on U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1600 North.

Investigators said Elizabeth Annette Stevens, 72, of Nashville, Tenn. was driving a SUV northbound on U.S. 31 and Grant Boldry, 23 of Rochester, Ind. was driving a truck eastbound on County Road 1600 North. Boldry crossed the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 and stopped at the median crossover before allegedly failing to yield to northbound traffic on 31 and pulled into the path of Stevens’ SUV. It struck the truck on the passenger side.

Stevens died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Jonh Stevens, 75, of Nashville, a passenger in the crash, was flown to a South Bend area hospital with unknown injuries. Boldry was also flown from the to a Fort Wayne area hospital. He is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected to have contributed to the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami County Coroner’s Office, Fulton County EMS, Miami County EMS, Lutheran Medical Helicopter, Samaritan Medical Helicopter and the Macy Fire Department.