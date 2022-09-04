INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A Tennessee man died in a fiery crash on the highway in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

A trooper with Indiana State Police responded to the scene on I-65 just after 3:30 p.m. and reported seeing a car fully engulfed in flames.

After the trooper and fire crews extinguished the flames, the driver was extricated and identified as 28-year-old Eduard Chechun from Sevierville, Tennessee, according to a release from ISP.

The initial investigation revealed a 2015 BMW was speeding on I-65 near the 113.3 mile-marker when it hit the rear of a semi in stopped traffic. The BMW immediately caught fire, state police determined, noting several bystanders tried to help but couldn’t because the flames were so intense.

Chechun was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said. Blood tests are pending to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured, ISP said.

Southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for about three hours during the investigation.