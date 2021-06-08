Tempur Sealy plans Crawfordsville plant with 300 workers

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Bedding manufacturer Tempur Sealy International Inc. says it will build a foam-pouring plant in western Indiana that will employ about 300 workers by the end of 2025.

The company said Tuesday that construction of the Crawfordsville plant is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

Lexington, Kentucky-based Tempur Sealy says it will begin hiring in Crawfordsville for management, supervisory, administrative and staff positions later this year.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is set to offer Tempur Sealy up to $3.6 million in tax credits.