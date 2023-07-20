PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County community has continued its support for fallen Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn who died in the line of duty in early July.

For one day, Wendy’s in Tell City donated all their money from sales directly to Sergeant Glenn’s family.

“Heather had such an impact on the community,” stated Rhonda Cuelluar, district leader of Wendy’s. “It just shows how Perry County is and how they come all together to help people in any time of need. So it’s great that everybody’s here and helping out. I didn’t know what to prepare for actually. I knew we were going to be busy and I’m glad we are and I’m glad people come out to support,” she added.

Fellow community members didn’t mind expressing how much Sgt. Glenn meant to this community and the love they continue to have for her.

“It shows the community getting together, Heather was a wonderful person,” explained Perry County resident Jan Fugate. “She worked for the police station for over 20 years and she loved the animal shelter, she was just a good person in general.”

Cuellar knew Sgt. Glenn since their high school days and believes not many people could leave a mark in this town the way Heather did.

“That just shows the support they had for our police department and Heather and everybody comes out to back her and back the community,” Cuellar said.

With a line wrapped around the building, many people in line say they didn’t mind the wait for such a great cause.

“I want to support the community and I think a lot of people do and they don’t care how long the line is,” said Fugate. “They’ll wait until we get it. I’m taking it to my whole family.”