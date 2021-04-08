Teen’s body recovered after Indianapolis canoeing accident

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing last week when a canoe he had been riding in went over a dam in Indianapolis has been recovered from the White River.

Indiana Conservation officers pulled Kevin Josue Flores Rodriguez’ body from the river Wednesday afternoon.

Rodriguez and 45-year-old Carlos Rameriz were in the canoe March 30 when waters swept it toward a dam near downtown Indianapolis.

Conservation officer Lt. Angela Goldman says both of them bailed out of the canoe before they and the canoe were swept over the dam. Witnesses helped Rameriz to shore, but Rodriguez was last seen floating down the river.