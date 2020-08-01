Teen convicted in December shooting outside Lafayette mall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy who police said fired three shots at another teen outside a northwestern Indiana mall has been convicted in the December shooting.

Iyon Erves wept after a Tippecanoe Circuit Court judge convicted the teen on Thursday of attempted murder and attempted battery with a deadly weapon following a bench trial.

The Journal & Courier reports that Erves, who was tried as an adult, confronted Dondre Hawkins inside the Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette on Dec. 27, and then fired three shots at Hawkins when they went outside to fight.

Erves is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.

