Indiana teachers union backs strike if schools can’t reopen safely

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s American Federation of Teachers says it supports the national union’s resolution that calls on members to go on strike to ensure schools reopen safely.

During a press conference Tuesday, the union, which represents around 4,500 educators and education staff statewide, called for schools to only reopen for in-person instruction if coronavirus cases are kept under control, if teachers and staff are provided with adequate personal protective equipment, and funding for necessary resources such as masks and cleaning products is provided.

AFT Indiana President GlenEva Dunham says the union has no current plan to strike but it is monitoring reopenings “day-by-day.”

