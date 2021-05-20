Teacher suspended over Right to Life talk back in classroom

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana school district has reinstated a teacher it suspended for inviting a representative of an anti-abortion group to speak during a health class.

South Bend Community School Corp. officials confirmed the Clay High School teacher returned to his class Monday after the district conducted an investigation into whether guest speaker policies were violated during the visit.

The South Bend Tribune reports a district spokeswoman declined to name the teacher or discuss the investigation, saying it was a personnel issue. District leaders said last week that the May 11 presentation by a representative of Right to Life Michiana violated policies and procedures.