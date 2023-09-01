The following information was provided by Taylor University

UPLAND, Ind. – Taylor University welcomed its largest incoming class to their Upland, Indiana, campus last weekend. The university held its annual Welcome Weekend festivities which included the arrival of 607 new students, who moved into residence halls on Friday, August 25.

The incoming class paints a vivid portrait of Taylor’s global footprint, representing 36 states and 17 countries. Reflecting the University’s commitment to academic excellence, this year’s freshman class achieved an impressive 3.89 average high school GPA and includes the largest Honors Program cohort to date. Twenty-eight percent are legacy students, which includes children and siblings of alumni.

Taylor University’s total undergrad enrollment has surged ahead of their five-year strategic plan projections with a remarkable 91% retention rate for second-year students the past two fall semesters. This retention rate achievement aligns Taylor with the persistence rates of some of the most esteemed universities in the nation. The undergrad enrollment milestone is underscored by Taylor’s exceptional graduation rate, career outcomes rate, and the positive impact graduates are making within their respective communities.

Holly Whitby, Vice President for Enrollment & Marketing, commented about the freshman class, “Welcoming the largest incoming class in Taylor’s history highlights the combined efforts of the entire campus community to bring clarity around our mission, vision, and values. Taylor has always been considered a premier, Christ-centered university, but our recent efforts to tell our story better and affirm our commitment and faithfulness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ have resonated with families seeking a place like Taylor for their son or daughter.”

The culminating event to Taylor’s Welcome Weekend was an all-campus worship and communion service on Sunday evening. This special occasion united the incoming class with upperclassmen who offered warm welcomes and prayers. Following this, Taylor’s longstanding tradition, the Community Plunge, took place on Monday, August 28. This initiative, which has spanned over three decades, reflected Taylor’s commitment to service as hundreds of students, faculty, and staff joyfully volunteered in the Grant County community.