Taylor U. to return in-person this fall

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University will return to in-person classes in the fall, the school announced Wednesday.

Taylor said its 2021-2022 academic year will begin as scheduled with in-person classes on Aug. 30. A full spring break is also planned.

The school said it would continue to comply with guidance from state and local health officials regarding COVID-19 protocols.

“This year has brought many reasons to celebrate,” said Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Michael Hammond. “Our shared creativity in classes, cooperation with cleaning protocols, and measured care for one another have meant that Taylor has been able to keep our campus truly open to students, with most of our classes meeting in person.”

Fall registration for returning students is now open.