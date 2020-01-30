Taylor U. suspends China business program in ‘precautionary’ move

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University officials cancelled what would have been the inaugural semester of a business-related program in China due to growing concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus.

Taylor officials also said two students and one faculty member who had been in China in January were being held off-campus for two weeks, which scientists say is the incubation period for the virus.

According to Dr. Charles Brainer, Dean of International Programs, the move came in response to reports that, as of January 30, the virus had sickened more than 8,100 people and killed more than 170. The Associated Press has reported multiple cases in the United States, including at least one in Chicago.

Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.

Brainer said the the decision was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department announced Level 3 travel restrictions to China, meaning only essential travel should be undertaken. A release from the university said numerous college officials around the U.S. have cancelled or postponed planned trips to China as well.