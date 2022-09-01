UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Taylor University broke ground on a new building Thursday that will eventually be home to the university’s Film and Media program.

The Horne Academic Center will also provide a dedicated space to support Taylor’s educational offerings in entrepreneurship, which is a growing area of focus for the university.

“The groundbreaking for the Horne Academic Center marks a significant moment in the 176-year history of Taylor University,” said Taylor President D. Michael Lindsay. “We are genuinely grateful to those whose sacrificial and visionary giving made this state-of-the-art facility possible.”

The estimated 45,000-square-foot facility cost an estimated $25 million. Construction will begin in the fall and is expected to be completed around Aug. 1, 2024.