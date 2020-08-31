Tanker rolls on top of car on I-65, killing driver

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver died Monday morning after a tanker overturned on top of the car they were in on I-65 in northwest Indiana forcing the closure of the interstate for several hours.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash took place at around 10 a.m. when for unknown reasons, the driver of the car swerved into the tanker’s lane and made contact, causing the two vehicles to become entangled, causing the tanker to overturn on top of the car.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office determined the driver died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released. The news release from Indiana State Police did not indicate whether the driver of the tanker was injured in the crash. The tanker was carrying 81,000 pounds of waste water.