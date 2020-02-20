Tanker crashes, catches fire on Indy interstate

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) Fire crews in Indianapolis worked for hours to put out a giant fire caused when after a tanker truck overturned Thursday.

Officials say the tanker truck was hauling fuel when it overturned on I-70 near I-465 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police say the driver of the tanker truck was pulled out by a good Samaritan and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not immediately known and investigators don’t yet know what caused him to crash.