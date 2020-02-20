Tanker crashes, catches fire on Indy interstate

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) Fire crews in Indianapolis worked for hours to put out a giant fire caused when after a tanker truck overturned Thursday.
Officials say the tanker truck was hauling fuel when it overturned on I-70 near I-465 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Police say the driver of the tanker truck was pulled out by a good Samaritan and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
His injuries were not immediately known and investigators don’t yet know what caused him to crash.
The driver of the semi was pulled out by a Good Samaritan. He is being transported to the hospital now— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2020
This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic. Seek alternate routes @IFD_NEWS is in scene handling the fire now pic.twitter.com/aSj3QpEFG3