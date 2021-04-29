Sweet Helicopters to offer round-trip flights to Indy 500

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweet Helicopters, a premium helicopter charter company is providing charter flights in and out of Indianapolis Motor Speedway the day of the Indianapolis 500.

Passengers can choose from one of three “gateways” to use –– Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville, Indiana; Indianapolis International Airport; or the Downtown Indianapolis Heliport –– as the starting point and return location for their flight. A round-trip flight from one of the three gateways takes less than 10 minutes.

Flights in their state-of-the-art Airbus H130 helicopters can seat up to six passengers and, thanks to its tour-friendly design, offers a near-panoramic view of the landscape with unobstructed sightlines in almost every direction.

Customized trips can be arranged in their twin-engine AgustaWestland 109S, which features spacious cabin class–style seating for up to six passengers. Flights can be purchased on a per-seat basis at SweetHelicopters.com.

This is Sweet Helicopters’ third year in its role as the “Official Helicopter Services Provider” for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2019, Sweet Helicopters provided charter helicopter transportation for more than 200 race fans, sponsors, team members, celebrities, and entertainers.

To book seats, simply go to SweetHelicopters.com/Indy500, choose a gateway (starting and returning location), select a flight departure time, and purchase the appropriate number of seats. There are flights available every 15 to 20 minutes out of each location.