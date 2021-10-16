Swedish manufacturer opens Indiana plant, building sections for Air Force jet

This July 17, 2019, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet in flight after refueling over the Pacific Ocean near the coast of Brisbane, Australia. The Navy said Wednesday, July 31, that an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet similar to this one has crashed in the California desert and a search-and-rescue helicopter is en route to the scene, about 60 miles north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake. (Senior Airman Elora J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force via AP)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Swedish manufacturer Saab has opened a new Indiana facility where it will build sections for a new U.S. Air Force training jet.

Company executives joined state officials and others for a ceremony this past week for the facility at Purdue University’s Discovery Park research and business district in West Lafayette. Saab will use it to manufacture airframe sections for the T-7A Red Hawk trainer program for Boeing.

Saab announced plans for the new $50 million facility in 2019. The company said it now has about 60 people working at the plant. It expects that workforce to grow to about 300 employees by 2027.