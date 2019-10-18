SWAT called after Fulton Co man barricades himself, daughter inside home

FULTON COUNTY. Ind. (WANE) — A Fulton man barricaded himself and his daughter inside his house Thursday, according to State Police.

Indiana State Police responded to a report of a suicidal man threatening to harm his neighbors in Rochester, Indiana just after noon. When officers arrived, they found Jacob Howard, 32, barricaded in his house with his 14-year-old daughter. Police say Howard made unprovoked threats of violence to his neighbors.

Police say they tried to get Howard to release his daughter, but he refused and told hostage negotiators he would not comply.

Around 2:35 p.m., ISP SWAT officers entered the house and were able to take Howard into custody. He was arrested and face charges of intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and unlawful use of body armor.

The teen was released into the care of her grandmother.

During a subsequent search of Howard’s residence, officers found a shotgun and ammunition. When officers took Howard into custody, he was wearing a homemade bullet resistant vest.