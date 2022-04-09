EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials at a southwestern Indiana zoo say an 18-year-old clouded leopard that was a longtime zoo fixture has been euthanized after the elderly animal was found to be suffering from renal failure.

The Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced Miri’s passing Tuesday, saying she was beloved by zoo staff and visitors. The Evansville Courier & Press reports zoo officials said Miri was euthanized after a medical exam found she “was suffering from renal failure, resulting in pain and discomfort.”

Miri came to live at the Evansville zoo in March 2005 from Columbus Zoo, and zoo officials say she was one of the oldest clouded leopards in managed populations.