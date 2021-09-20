SW Indiana deputy’s shooting sends ‘shock waves,’ says sheriff

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (AP) — Neighbors are shocked over a shooting in a southwestern Indiana town that involved a sheriff’s deputy and a former law enforcer.

Posey County sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head Saturday night in New Harmony. He’s being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Joni Mayhan says she saw the shooting from her yard. She says it was “hard to watch” as officers tried to get Hicks away from the scene.

Hicks and other officers were responding to a call for a welfare check when a man opened fire. That man was also shot. Sheriff Tom Latham says the shooting is sending “shock waves” through the community.