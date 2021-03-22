SUV hits another vehicle which knocks down signpost on I-80/94

LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday evening an SUV on I-80/94 crashed into another vehicle causing it to hit an overhead signpost. The sign then fell and blocked traffic in multiple lanes.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., Trooper Connor Davidson responded to a crash on I-80/94 eastbound at the 4.5 mile-marker – just west of the Cline Ave. exit ramp.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown black SUV was driving recklessly and may have struck a gold Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban then ran off the right side of the road where it hit the guard rail, rolled over and then hit the overhead signpost. The impact caused the large sign to collapse, falling onto the roadway and blocking the right three lanes, the press release said. The Suburban came to a rest on its driver’s side in the south ditch.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

The driver of the Suburban, Devon Cross, from Chicago, IL, and his son had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Hammond Fire Department, the press release said. Cross was flown to a Chicago hospital while his son was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The sign partially fell onto another vehicle, but officers report no one in the vehicle sustained injuries.

The black unknown SUV that was seen in the area did not stop, the press release said.

If anyone has information on the black SUV that was seen prior to and after this crash, please contact Trooper Davidson at 219-696-6242.

The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic on I-80/94 eastbound was diverted onto Indianapolis Blvd. from midnight until approximately 5 a.m.

Assisting at the scene was the Hammond Fire Department, Hammond Police Department, INDOT, and Double T Towing.