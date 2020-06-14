Suspect killed, Indiana trooper wounded in I-65 shootout

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Police say an armed robbery suspect was killed and a state trooper was wounded and hospitalized following a shootout on Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana.

Following a carjacking Friday night at a truck stop in Remington, about 60 miles south of Gary, two Indiana state troopers spotted the stolen vehicle near Crown Point, about 12 miles south of Gary, and tried to pull it over.

Police say that when the stolen vehicle got a flat tire and slowed down, the driver, 23-year-old Caine Van Pelt of Chicago, got out and began shooting at the troopers, hitting one of them.

Troopers returned fire, and one of them hit Van Pelt.

