Survivors of Evansville house explosion suing gas company

Evansville, Ind. (WEVV) — The survivors of an Evansville home explosion in June 2017 have jointly filed a civil complaint against Vectren Corporation, Centerpoint Energy, Inc. and Indiana Gas Company.

The complaint was filed Monday in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court and alleges Vectren breached its duties to maintain natural gas service at the home. According to court documents, the plaintiffs say natural gas leaked into their home prior to the home explosion on June 27, 2017.

The explosion killed two people and severely injured three others. The survivors had to undergo long hospitalization, numerous surgeries, and months of “painful” therapy sessions.

The plaintiffs request a trial by jury to be compensated for their injuries and damages.