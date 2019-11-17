Surgeon General, former state commissioner, heads to Purdue

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The nation’s chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation’s opioid crisis. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Adams is expected to speak about the public health advisory Thursday, April 5, at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government’s top doctor is making a stop at Purdue University to discuss the nation’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was appointed to that post in 2017 by President Donald Trump after serving as Indiana’s state health commissioner.

During Monday’s visit to Purdue, Adams will deliver a speech titled “The Road to Recovery: Combating the Opioid Crisis” and participate in a question and answer session with students.

The Journal & Courier reports that Adams’ visit will come the same day Purdue unveils a new “Hope Stems” art exhibit focused on how opioid use damages the brain that will feature a brain-shaped sculpture.

State health officials say Indiana had 1,800 drug overdose deaths in 2017, with nearly two-thirds of those deaths involving opioids.

