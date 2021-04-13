Supreme Court declines case of IU student’s convicted killer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a Indiana University student.

The Herald-Times reports the high court’s recent denial of a petition attorneys filed on John Myers II’s behalf means the 45-year-old Ellettsville man will remain jailed at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

A Morgan County jury convicted Myers in 2006 in the killing of 19-year-old Jill Behrman and sentenced him to 65 years in prison.

The IU sophomore disappeared in May 2000 during a bike ride near Bloomington. Her remains were found in 2003.