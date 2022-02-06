Supply chain woes delay work on historic SW Indiana theater

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — The completion of restoration work on the exterior of a century-old southwestern Indiana theater where comic Red Skelton got his start has been delayed by supply chain issues.

Architect Callahan Jordan told members of the Pantheon Board last week that due to delays in the delivery of a handful of items, the completion of the Pantheon Theatre’s exterior restoration will likely be pushed back by as much as two months, from late May to late July.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports that the ornate Renaissance Revival-style theater opened in 1921 in Vincennes, a city about 50 miles north of Evansville.