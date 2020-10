INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Catholic Bishops of the Province of Indianapolis have extended the order that does not require Catholics to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days until further notice.

This decision was made because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The order was first put in place back in March.

Masses are still available to watch via live stream.

The Indiana bishops say they will continue to monitor the situation and will modify as needed.