Sullivan Co. woman charged with attempted murder in gas station shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman faces an attempted murder charge after an alleged shooting that took place at a local gas station on Old Highway 41 South in Sullivan County.

Susan Brown

The county sheriff arrived to the scene around 8 p.m. Monday night and later requested assistance from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Investigators said they found probable cause to believe the victim, Faran Brown, 59, was shot shortly after exiting the gas station and having a verbal interaction in the outside lot with Susan Brown, 65.

Area medical services transported Faran Brown to an area hospital. He continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

Officers recovered a handgun from the gas station lot. Susan Brown was arrested Tuesday by the state police and is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. She faces an attempted murder charge in the shooting.